Virtual tribute to Pandit Ravi Shankar by Anoushka Shankar and Sukanya Shankar on birth centenary Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

On the occasion of Sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar's birth centenary, daughter Anoushka Shankar and wife Sukanya Shankar to pay a virtual tribute to his legacy and also entertain his fans across the globe.



The mother and daughter had a lot of events lined up and were all set to perform together to celebrate his... 👓 View full article

0

