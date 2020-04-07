Mollywood actor Sasi Kalinga passes away Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Mollywood actor and theatre artist Sasi Kalinga breathed his last in Kozhikode, in the wee hours of Tuesday. 👓 View full article

