Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Anupam's ‘KKHH’ meme on post quarantine plans

Anupam's ‘KKHH’ meme on post quarantine plans

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus lockdown has got everyone churning out hilarious content for the internet. Recently Anupam Kher posted a meme featuring him in a scene from Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. Describing the emotion of homies discussing their ‘post quarantine plans’, this meme is all things funny. Anupam Kher stated that he received the same on whatsapp and found it hilarious. An Instagram user commented that he had created this meme and Anupam Kher was prompt to thank him for his creativity.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.