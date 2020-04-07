Anupam's ‘KKHH’ meme on post quarantine plans

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Coronavirus lockdown has got everyone churning out hilarious content for the internet. Recently Anupam Kher posted a meme featuring him in a scene from Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. Describing the emotion of homies discussing their 'post quarantine plans', this meme is all things funny. Anupam Kher stated that he received the same on whatsapp and found it hilarious. An Instagram user commented that he had created this meme and Anupam Kher was prompt to thank him for his creativity.


