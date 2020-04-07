Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Johnny Depp Tells Story of His Fingertip Being Cut Off During Fight with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp Tells Story of His Fingertip Being Cut Off During Fight with Amber Heard

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Johnny Depp lost the tip of his finger back in March 2015 and now he’s sharing his side of the story in a newly unearthed deposition video. The video is from Johnny‘s lawsuit against his former lawyer, who he says wrongly collected millions of dollars in fees. The incident was brought up in this lawsuit [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cerise Media English - Published
News video: Johnny Depp Discusses Injuries He Sustained From Amber Heard in New Footage From Deposition

Johnny Depp Discusses Injuries He Sustained From Amber Heard in New Footage From Deposition 03:20

 Johnny Depp Discusses Injuries He Sustained From Amber Heard in New Footage From Deposition

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.