Bruce Willis & Demi Moore Are Quarantining Together - In Matching Pajamas!

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are spending time together during the quarantine! The formerly married couple wore matching green-striped pajamas while hanging out with their kids – Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26 – at home. Demi and Bruce were married from 1987 until they got divorced in 2000. He is currently married to [...]
Tweets about this

thenewspocket

The News Pocket Exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Why Are Social Distancing Using Their Children https://t.co/pTGxeNEX27 https://t.co/qAJrix5Myr 5 minutes ago

TooFab

TooFab Bruce's wife seemed to confirm she's NOT quarantined with them: https://t.co/TZdE8hCw3d 6 minutes ago

TheTop10News2

TheTop10News Why Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are isolating together Source: Guardian https://t.co/JeDy3PURMz 6 minutes ago

ajb_reaI

AJB is that dude on the left one of their kids? are demi moore and bruce willis both 85? https://t.co/vsNIpaDxZ9 7 minutes ago

myglnews

myglnews Demi Moore, Bruce Willis and their kids post matching pajama pic from isolation https://t.co/ZlizPZBhII https://t.co/uBCOYIeiDs 8 minutes ago

JohnApp63499667

John Applegate Bruce Willis and Demi Moore self-isolate together with their children 20 years after divorce https://t.co/iXO0MKKzZr 9 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Are Social Distancing Together in Matching Pajamas https://t.co/VTInr18EtB 10 minutes ago

TheBlastNews

The Blast Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are still a match, every now and then https://t.co/xClmXZPRi6 12 minutes ago

