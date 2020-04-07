Bruce Willis & Demi Moore Are Quarantining Together - In Matching Pajamas! Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are spending time together during the quarantine! The formerly married couple wore matching green-striped pajamas while hanging out with their kids – Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26 – at home. Demi and Bruce were married from 1987 until they got divorced in 2000. He is currently married to [...] 👓 View full article

