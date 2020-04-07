Global  

World Health Day: Sara Ali Khan dances her heart out, asks us to stay motivated

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Today, on April 7, the world is celebrating World Health Day when it continues to be crippled by the Coronavirus pandemic. We all are trying to stay happy and positive and ensuring that we all will come out of it collectively. Amidst this, Sara Ali Khan has also taken to her Instagram account to share a throwback video where she...
Lady Gaga teams up with WHO to support healthcare workers [Video]

Lady Gaga teams up with WHO to support healthcare workers

Pop music superstar Lady Gaga made an appearance over video link during the daily World Health Organization's (WHO) daily briefing to announce details of a benefit concert for heathcare workers around..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published
Lady Gaga announces virtual concert to mark 'gravity' of coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Lady Gaga announces virtual concert to mark 'gravity' of coronavirus pandemic

Lady Gaga is to bring together some of the world’s biggest stars for a virtual concert to mark the “gravity” of the coronavirus pandemic and celebrate frontline workers. People in lockdown will..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published

Recent related news from verified sources

On World Health Day, Sara Ali Khan wishes everyone to stay motivated, positive just like her – Watch

The clip features Sara happily dancing to the beats of a musician on the streets and believe us it’s the kind of motivation you need right now as the world...
Zee News

Sara Ali Khan shares picture doing Hula Hoop with a poetic caption

As Bollywood celebrities practice self-isolation in view of the 21-day-long government-imposed lockdown, actor Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback picture where she...
Mid-Day


SagarJa08824610

Sagar jadhav RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: On #WorldHealthDay, #SaraAliKhan wishes everyone to stay motivated, positive just like her – Watch https://t.co/jYUhFZu… 5 minutes ago

devfan4stars

DevFan On World Health Day, Sara Ali Khan wishes everyone to stay motivated, positive just like her – Watch https://t.co/sxZL89uEVE 10 minutes ago

guy4mKnp

iamRK RT @UpBollywood: Sara Ali Khan dancing to the tunes of a street musician as she wishes world health day to all!! #SaraAliKhan #WorldHealthD… 40 minutes ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English On #WorldHealthDay, #SaraAliKhan wishes everyone to stay motivated, positive just like her – Watch https://t.co/jYUhFZu8u6 41 minutes ago

UpBollywood

WHATS UP BOLLYWOOD Sara Ali Khan dancing to the tunes of a street musician as she wishes world health day to all!! #SaraAliKhan… https://t.co/tvx3DoyFxx 42 minutes ago

Official__Sara

Sara Jabeen🇵🇰 (Stay Home) RT @ItsMuqeetKhan: International media honouring Imran khan’s efforts to make Pakistan a real welfare state ♥️ https://t.co/YROVzeBpQO 1 day ago

