On World Health Day, Richa Chadha talks about importance of emotional health
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () Richa Chadha has always spoken about the importance of Mental Health and on World Health Day, the actress finds it imperative to discuss its importance even as the world talks about building physical immunity. Ever since the country went into lockdown, almost every second person has been battling anxiety.
This Day in History: The United States Officially Enters World War I April 6, 1917 War against Germany was declared in both the Senate and House of Representatives by votes of 82-6 and 373-50, respectively. President Woodrow Wilson had called for the declaration of war four days earlier. The U.S. had...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bollywood Adda On World Health Day, Richa Chadha shares the importance of emotional health during a pandemic https://t.co/JNwjU6I2BO 5 minutes ago
Cine Blitz On World Health Day, Richa Chadha share with her fans importance of emotional health https://t.co/XGa006Idl5 41 minutes ago
HDpopcorn On World Health Day, Richa Chadha shares the importance of emotional health during a pandemic… https://t.co/dUc4L1OOMK 1 hour ago
HDpopcorn On World Health Day, Richa Chadha shares the importance of emotional health during a pandemic… https://t.co/B7p4S5HMFj 1 hour ago
Filmy Khabri On World Health Day, Richa Chadha shares the importance of emotional health during a pandemic : Bollywood News… https://t.co/ZcKvCkh8fV 2 hours ago