Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka for Lady GaGa's mega COVID-19 fundraiser concert Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with names like Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney have united for pop star Lady Gaga's One World: Together At Home, a mega live-streamed and televised benefit concert in support of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Covid-19 solidarity response fund and in... 👓 View full article

The 'Stupid Love' hitmaker announced during a World Health Organization call that stars from all over the globe will be joining forces to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, with a global televised special.

