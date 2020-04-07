Global  

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka for Lady GaGa's mega COVID-19 fundraiser concert

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with names like Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney have united for pop star Lady Gaga's One World: Together At Home, a mega live-streamed and televised benefit concert in support of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Covid-19 solidarity response fund and in...
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Lady Gaga's COVID-19 benefit concert announcement!

Lady Gaga's COVID-19 benefit concert announcement! 02:09

 The 'Stupid Love' hitmaker announced during a World Health Organization call that stars from all over the globe will be joining forces to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, with a global televised special.

