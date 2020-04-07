Global  

Aliens actor Jay Benedict succumbs to COVID-19

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Aliens actor Jay Benedict has tragically passed away after suffering complications from the coronavirus. He was 68. His official website announced: "It is with profound sorrow that we must announce Jay's death on the 4th of April due to complications arising from a COVID-19 infection."

Benedict was known for playing Russ...
Jay Benedict has died after contracting coronavirus

Jay Benedict has died after contracting coronavirus

 'Aliens' and 'The Dark Knight Rises' actor Jay Benedict has died at the age of 68 after contracting coronavirus.

