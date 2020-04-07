Bamfaad trailer: An intense chemistry between Aditya Rawal and Shalini Pandey Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Aditya Rawal and Shalini Pandey are all set to entertain the audience with their upcoming romantic drama. ZEE5, the largest creator of Original content in India recently announced its next Original film ‘Bamfaad’, premiering on 10th April and released the trailer today. The film is already one of the most awaited and talked... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this SpotboyE The trailer of Zee5’s next original film Bamfaad is out now, and the intense chemistry between Aditya Rawal and Sha… https://t.co/FcswnGFcem 1 day ago