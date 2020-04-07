Tributes Flood In For Black The Ripper Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

North London rap artist has died...



Influential UK rap artist *Black The Ripper* has died.



News of his passing broke overnight, and mystery currently surroundings the cause and circumstances of his passing.



There's no mystery about the impact of his life and work - an enormously influential figure, he carved out his own lane, developing a unique sound.



Informed by UK hip-hop and grime, his work extended into Dank Of England, a record label / entrepreneurial hub that rejected the status quo.



A hugely influential figure, he will certainly be missed - find some tributes below.











I can't believe the news I've just got.











I had good times with you cuz.

Everyone's gonna miss you.



Rest in peace Black the ripper.



— Novelist (@Novelist) April 6, 2020







This doesn't feel real man, Thoughts with his family & friends.



RIP Black The Ripper!



— Tinchy Stryder (@TinchyStryder) April 7, 2020







I don't wanna talk like me and Black The Ripper were close but there's so many things he's done on record and behind scenes that shaped this game. Not many shouted 'Fuck the industry' louder than him and then carved their own lane. A lot of real heads are shedding tears tonight



— Genesis Elijah (@GenesisElijah) April 7, 2020







This has gotta be the worse year in a while and we are only just over 3 months in. This news of Black The Ripper has made me so so sad and with everything that’s going on already it’s a bit much tbh.



— NOLAY (@OfficialNolay) April 6, 2020











