Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction' Is Netflix's Newest Action Movie - Watch the Trailer!

Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction' Is Netflix's Newest Action Movie - Watch the Trailer!

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Chris Hemsworth is the star of Netflix‘s newest action movie, Extraction! Here’s a synopsis: Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Extraction Movie (2020) - Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani

Extraction Movie (2020) - Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani 03:03

 Extraction Movie Trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. Directed by Sam Hargrave, this action-packed,...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.