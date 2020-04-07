Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Purab Kohli tests positive for Coronavirus, shares the details of what happened

Purab Kohli tests positive for Coronavirus, shares the details of what happened

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Taking to his Instagram account, actor Purab Kohli has shared heartbreaking news of testing Coronavirus positive. He went on to write a long post and share with his followers what exactly happened.

Sharing some excerpts from the post, he wrote- "Hey guys, we've just had a flu and given our symptoms our GP says we were down...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

abhisupercool9

Abhi (Wolverine) RT @mid_day: #PurabKohli Tests Positive For #Coronavirus, Shares The Details Of What Happened #CoronaUpdate #COVID2019 #CoronavirusPandem… 18 minutes ago

PeepingMoon

PeepingMoon #PurabKohli and his family tests positive for #Coronavirus, still recovering in #London #COVID19… https://t.co/Eia5HT5MMS 49 minutes ago

mid_day

Mid Day #PurabKohli Tests Positive For #Coronavirus, Shares The Details Of What Happened #CoronaUpdate #COVID2019… https://t.co/w3c1Bwp46Z 1 hour ago

lastride30

one LAST RIDE RT @mid_day: #PurabKohli tests positive for #Coronavirus, shares the details of what happened #COVID19 #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co… 1 hour ago

mid_day

Mid Day #PurabKohli tests positive for #Coronavirus, shares the details of what happened #COVID19 #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/5bXfD7piTg 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.