Purab Kohli tests positive for Coronavirus, shares the details of what happened

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Taking to his Instagram account, actor Purab Kohli has shared heartbreaking news of testing Coronavirus positive. He went on to write a long post and share with his followers what exactly happened.



Sharing some excerpts from the post, he wrote- "Hey guys, we've just had a flu and given our symptoms our GP says we were down... 👓 View full article

