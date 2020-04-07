Please Enjoy These Supernatural Bloopers Direct From Jared Padalecki Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Don't say Jared Padalecki has never given you anything. The Supernatural star took to Twitter to share some season 15 bloopers. Yep, outtakes from the current and final season.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this