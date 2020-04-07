Global  

Alicia Keys Grateful for Friendship With Estranged Father After Years of Resentment

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
In an interview on the 'Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard' podcast, the 'Girl on Fire' hitmaker reveals that she was able to stop forcing father-daughter connection after an eye-opening chat with a friend.
 Alicia Keys is "really grateful" for her friendship with her once-estranged father after finally letting go of the rage she previously felt about his absence from her early childhood.

