Newsmax White House Reporter Floats Wild Theory That Bill Gates is Plotting to Use Coronavirus to Track People

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson took to Twitter Monday to float a series of wild conspiracy theories regarding Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, who is spending billions to fast-track a vaccine for the coronavirus. Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson took to Twitter Monday to float a series of wild conspiracy theories regarding Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, who is spending billions to fast-track a vaccine for the coronavirus. 👓 View full article

