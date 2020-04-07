Global  

Tracy Morgan Is Trending Right Now After Cringe Today Show Q&A: “Me + My Wife Have Been Quarantining It For 3 Weeks So She’s Pregnant 3 Times”

SOHH Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Tracy Morgan Is Trending Right Now After Cringe Today Show Q&A: “Me + My Wife Have Been Quarantining It For 3 Weeks So She’s Pregnant 3 Times”Hollywood actor Tracy Morgan has the Internet’s full attention. The comedian turned into an instant trending topic Tuesday after delivering a jaw-dropping “Today Show” interview. Big Facts Morgan pulled through for a video interview with “Today Show” co-host Hoda Kotb. During the Q&A, Morgan went all out promoting his “The Last O.G.” series by dishing […]

