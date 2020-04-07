Investigation Discovery announced a “definitive sequel” to Netflix’s “Tiger King, Murder, Mayhem and Madness” that will feature none other than Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Citi-Digests "Joe Exotic will appear in 'Tiger King' follow up documentary" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/xRVKaCcgS5 https://t.co/WSbyABZGWG 27 minutes ago Doveish "Joe Exotic will appear in 'Tiger King' follow up documentary" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/Gvc04agRLO https://t.co/FPPPwsDF1I 31 minutes ago warlock012 Joe Exotic will appear in 'Tiger King' follow up documentary https://t.co/tBhIA8ncjT https://t.co/jGeQEmcd3L 53 minutes ago Kevin Matthews Joe Exotic will appear in 'Tiger King' follow up documentary https://t.co/1Aj8w8JYoN 55 minutes ago Joseph Ball Joe Exotic will appear in 'Tiger King' follow up documentary https://t.co/Q6J6JjPQnd 2 hours ago Olivia Dennehy If you say “Joe Exotic” in your mirror 3 times a gay polygamous tiger will appear and will accuse you of killing yo… https://t.co/xg5gF63MRv 4 days ago Soph 🏁 Stan Tropez If you say Carole Baskin in a mirror three times, Joe Exotic will appear with a tiger cub and tell you how much he hates her #TigerKing 4 days ago Amanda 🐱 Legend has it that if you say Joe Exotic's name 3 times he will appear with a tiger for you to pet. 1 week ago