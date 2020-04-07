Joe Exotic will appear in 'Tiger King' follow up documentary
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () Investigation Discovery announced a “definitive sequel” to Netflix’s “Tiger King, Murder, Mayhem and Madness” that will feature none other than Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic.
Check out the music video "I Saw A Tiger" by Joe Exotic from the Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness!
Release Date: March 20, 2020
Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a...
