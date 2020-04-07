The 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot Writers Just Had a Video Chat!

Global  

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
It looks like the Lizzie McGuire reboot might be moving forward after all! The writers just got together for a Zoom video call after production was put on hold due to creative differences. Star Hilary Duff recently revealed that she hoped to reach a compromise with Disney+, who wanted to keep the show more family-friendly [...]
