HBD Akhil Akkineni: 4 underrated performances

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 April 2020
Those who are familiar with Telugu cinema would surely agree that Akhil Akkineni is one of contemporary Tollywood's most underrated and gifted performers. During an eventful career which spans over five years, the fruitful actor has won over countless hearts courtesy his distinctive personality and charming screen presence.
