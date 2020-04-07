Global  

Harry Styles Has The Charity COVID-19 Shirt You’re Looking For

Billboard.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Harry Styles has released a self-quarantine t-shirt that supports the WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Harry Styles launches T-shirt to raise coronavirus relief funds

Harry Styles launches T-shirt to raise coronavirus relief funds 00:38

 Harry Styles has launched a special T-shirt to raise funds for the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

