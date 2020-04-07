Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > R Kelly's request for early release due to coronavirus concerns denied by judge

R Kelly's request for early release due to coronavirus concerns denied by judge

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
A Brooklyn judge on Tuesday denied R. Kelly’s request for release due to the coronavirus pandemic, finding that he is not among the inmates most endangered by the disease.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

oxhoney_

aNNie RT @ThePopHub: R. Kelly’s request for an early prison release due to COVID-19 has been denied by a Brooklyn judge today, who claims that he… 5 minutes ago

kaylamarie413

krissy RT @HLNTV: Judge denies R. Kelly's request to be released early due the Coronavirus outbreak: https://t.co/24TaLuS8vw https://t.co/hvut6p9Q… 7 minutes ago

HLNTV

HLN Judge denies R. Kelly's request to be released early due the Coronavirus outbreak: https://t.co/24TaLuS8vw https://t.co/hvut6p9Qvc 33 minutes ago

warlock012

warlock012 R Kelly's request for early release due to coronavirus concerns denied by judge https://t.co/pQgD1wTiDx https://t.co/mUvklU3pUi 49 minutes ago

twobeestv

Two Bees TV Click here to find out why R. Kelly's early release request was denied. https://t.co/A215bqAv5I 1 hour ago

starmediaguy

AliGibs RT @alibomaye: 'R. Kelly’s Request For Early Prison Release To Avoid Coronavirus Denied' The best headline of 2020 so far 1 hour ago

alibomaye

Ali M Latifi 'R. Kelly’s Request For Early Prison Release To Avoid Coronavirus Denied' The best headline of 2020 so far 1 hour ago

digitalfeedtv

digitalfeedmedia R. Kelly’s Request For Early Release Has Been Denied https://t.co/BkyDcnVGty https://t.co/FttGEs16b8 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.