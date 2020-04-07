Global  

Jennifer Aniston Comments on Ex Boyfriend John Mayer's Instagram Live

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Jennifer Aniston popped into one of her ex boyfriends’ Instagram Lives! While John Mayer went live the other day for his followers, Jennifer decided to join the stream to watch for a bit. How do we know? The Internet posted a screen grab of a comment she left while watching John speak on his live! [...]
