There's An Exciting Update About the 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot!

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
There’s more hope for Hilary Duff‘s Lizzie McGuire reboot! Despite production on the series being put on pause earlier this year, the show’s writers just reunited for a video chat! The call included creator and showrunner, Terri Minsky, who reportedly left the project due to creative differences. Terri and Hilary had come into conflict with [...]
