Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Why Dua Lipa, Post Malone & Harry Styles Could Dominate 2021 Grammys: Early Picks

Why Dua Lipa, Post Malone & Harry Styles Could Dominate 2021 Grammys: Early Picks

Billboard.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast episode, we take an early look at the Big Four categories for next year -- album, record and song of the year, plus best new artist -- where we think Dua Lipa (Future Nostalgia), Post Malone (Hollywood's Bleeding) and Harry Styles (Fine Line) all look poised to dominate the…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lavdao_

× 1D & BTS: MY EVERYTHING × RT @billboard: The #PopShop podcast is discussing some (very early) predictions for the 2021 #GRAMMYs, including albums & songs from @DUALI… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.