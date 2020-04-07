Global  

Hal Willner Dead - Music Producer & 'SNL' Alum Dies at 64 From Coronavirus

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Hal Willner has sadly passed away at the age of 64. The record producer, known for his tribute albums and concerts, and longtime sketch music producer for Saturday Night Live died from coronavirus complications, Variety reports. Hal had taken to Twitter on March 28 to discuss his diagnosis, writing, “In bed on upper west side” [...]
