Jamie Chung & Bryan Greenberg Are Keeping a Brooklyn Hospital Stocked with Sanitizer During the Pandemic

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg are making sure their local Brooklyn hospital is properly stocked with sanitizer amid this time of crisis. The married couple has announced that they teamed up with Simplehuman to donate sensor pumps and sanitizers to The Brooklyn Hospital Center. “With @simplehuman, @jamiechung1 and I are donating sensor pumps and sanitizers [...]
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Family Mourns Brooklyn Doctor Who Died Of COVID-19

Family Mourns Brooklyn Doctor Who Died Of COVID-19 02:52

 Dr. David Wolin was a radiologist at the hard-hit Brooklyn Hospital Center. On the same day his hospital made front page headlines as the epicenter of the epidemic, Wolin was laid to rest. CBS2's Chris Wragge hears from his heartbroken daughter.

