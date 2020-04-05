Global  

BREAKING: Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly Submits His Resignation

Mediaite Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
BREAKING: Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly Submits His ResignationActing Navy Secretary Thomas Modly reportedly resigned on Tuesday.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Bay Area Congress Members Defend Fired Navy Ship Captain

Bay Area Congress Members Defend Fired Navy Ship Captain 01:56

 Congress members Jackie Speier and John Garamendi condemned the decision by Navy Secretary Thomas Modly to oust Capt. Brett Crozier, a Santa Rosa native, from his command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt over a leaked memo. Juliette Goodrich reports. (4-4-20)

