WATCH: Chris Cuomo Reveals X-Rays Of His Lungs While Suffering From The Coronavirus

CNN host Chris Cuomo live on air Monday night shared a vivid and recently taken X-ray images of his lungs after testing positive for the coronavirus and chipping a tooth over intense chills from COVID-19.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Gregory Shelton Chris Cuomo reveals how he survived the coronavirus. https://t.co/eGFZAEAXpJ 3 days ago 𝓿𝓲𝓬 𝓳𝓪𝓰𝓰𝓮𝓻 • ♡ Watch the video: https://t.co/JwPbetHulr via @JustJared 4 days ago BVarma Chris Cuomo Reveals Main Fear He Now Has About His Coronavirus Infection "That’s what I try to not focus on becaus… https://t.co/B1lt0ytxEn 6 days ago Cs Darby Chris Cuomo reveals his biggest fear after positive test for Covid-19 https://t.co/owFJAJjsPG via @YouTube 1 week ago Magic Beans🐿️ RT @FredinToronto: Chris Cuomo reveals his biggest fear after positive test for Covid-19 https://t.co/zhaPoXha8H via @YouTube 1 week ago Zoe Emiko Chris Cuomo reveals his biggest fear after positive test for Covid-19 https://t.co/TBv7xPFiCd via @YouTube 1 week ago Caleb Chris Cuomo reveals his biggest fear after positive test for Covid-19 https://t.co/ws1Xkq4EID via @YouTube 1 week ago