Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kristin Cavallari Returns Home After Being ''Quarantined'' in the Bahamas for 3 Weeks

Kristin Cavallari Returns Home After Being ''Quarantined'' in the Bahamas for 3 Weeks

E! Online Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Kristin Cavallari is feeling "very happy" to be home. The Very Cavallari star took to Instagram Stories to share that she and her family were back in Nashville, after spending the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

joyce_macri

marilyn joyce macri RT @enews: Kristin Cavallari Returns Home After Being ''Quarantined'' in the Bahamas for 3 Weeks https://t.co/kxk3eHznRK 14 minutes ago

enews

E! News Kristin Cavallari Returns Home After Being ''Quarantined'' in the Bahamas for 3 Weeks https://t.co/kxk3eHznRK 24 minutes ago

AnthoniaOrji

Anthonia Orji Kristin Cavallari Returns Home After Being ''Quarantined'' in the Bahamas for 3 Weeks: Kristin Cavallari is feeling… https://t.co/cLvzFteChR 47 minutes ago

londonerkenneth

Kenneth Londoner Kenneth Londoner | Kristin Cavallari Returns Home After Being ''Quarantined'' in the Bahamas for 3 Weeks… https://t.co/WrMyBQSCmN 47 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Kristin Cavallari Returns Home After Being ''Quarantined'' in the Bahamas for 3 Weeks https://t.co/Tq3UXC7Swv 51 minutes ago

gordo20wall

LILLIE ROSS Kristin Cavallari Returns Home 3 Weeks After Quarantining in Bahamas https://t.co/9a79mEeJHV https://t.co/2hZg1jQY0f 2 hours ago

chano87

chano87 Kristin Cavallari Returns Home After Coronavirus 'Isolation' in the Bahamas for 3 Weeks https://t.co/foMYIJJ1DA 2 hours ago

MikeSch95954709

Mike Schmidt RT @etnow: Kristin Cavallari is home in Nashville after the coronavirus pandemic stranded her in the Bahamas for 3 weeks. https://t.co/sZ0… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.