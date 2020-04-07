Kristin Cavallari Returns Home After Being ''Quarantined'' in the Bahamas for 3 Weeks Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kristin Cavallari is feeling "very happy" to be home. The Very Cavallari star took to Instagram Stories to share that she and her family were back in Nashville, after spending the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this marilyn joyce macri RT @enews: Kristin Cavallari Returns Home After Being ''Quarantined'' in the Bahamas for 3 Weeks https://t.co/kxk3eHznRK 14 minutes ago E! News Kristin Cavallari Returns Home After Being ''Quarantined'' in the Bahamas for 3 Weeks https://t.co/kxk3eHznRK 24 minutes ago Anthonia Orji Kristin Cavallari Returns Home After Being ''Quarantined'' in the Bahamas for 3 Weeks: Kristin Cavallari is feeling… https://t.co/cLvzFteChR 47 minutes ago Kenneth Londoner Kenneth Londoner | Kristin Cavallari Returns Home After Being ''Quarantined'' in the Bahamas for 3 Weeks… https://t.co/WrMyBQSCmN 47 minutes ago David Kisamfu Kristin Cavallari Returns Home After Being ''Quarantined'' in the Bahamas for 3 Weeks https://t.co/Tq3UXC7Swv 51 minutes ago LILLIE ROSS Kristin Cavallari Returns Home 3 Weeks After Quarantining in Bahamas https://t.co/9a79mEeJHV https://t.co/2hZg1jQY0f 2 hours ago chano87 Kristin Cavallari Returns Home After Coronavirus 'Isolation' in the Bahamas for 3 Weeks https://t.co/foMYIJJ1DA 2 hours ago Mike Schmidt RT @etnow: Kristin Cavallari is home in Nashville after the coronavirus pandemic stranded her in the Bahamas for 3 weeks. https://t.co/sZ0… 3 hours ago