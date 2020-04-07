The Pretenders Singer Finds Out She's Mean and Obnoxious During Covid-19 Lockdown Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Chrissie Hynde spends her days at home during the coronavirus lockdown reflecting on her past actions and finally realizes she's not a very nice person. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz The Pretenders Singer Finds Out She's Mean and Obnoxious During Covid-19 Lockdown https://t.co/HajgBo75LU https://t.co/HEknM75Kqv 2 hours ago