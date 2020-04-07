Global  

Andrea Bocelli To Perform In Empty Cathedral For Easter Sunday Concert

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Andrea Bocelli is set to bring us a once-in-a-lifetime concert event this weekend for Easter Sunday, April 12. The 61-year-old opera singer will be performing a solo concert at the Duomo cathedral in Milan, Italy – and the venue will be completely empty. Andrea and organist Emanuele Vianelli will be the only people in the [...]
News video: Opera Singer Andrea Bocelli To Perform In Italy On Easter

Opera Singer Andrea Bocelli To Perform In Italy On Easter 00:40

 YouTube and opera singer, Andrea Bocelli, want to spread hope on Easter Sunday. According to CNN, Bocelli will be performing pro-bono at the the historic Duomo Cathedral in Milan, Italy. Like most churches globally, the sanctuary will be empty due to the coronavirus lockdown. But the "Bocelli: Music...

