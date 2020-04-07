Andrea Bocelli To Perform In Empty Cathedral For Easter Sunday Concert

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Andrea Bocelli is set to bring us a once-in-a-lifetime concert event this weekend for Easter Sunday, April 12. The 61-year-old opera singer will be performing a solo concert at the Duomo cathedral in Milan, Italy – and the venue will be completely empty. Andrea and organist Emanuele Vianelli will be the only people in the



