Tory Lanez Tweets Then Deletes Apology For Saying He Was The Best Rapper Alive



Recent related videos from verified sources Tory Lanez Apologizes For Claiming To Be The Best Rapper Alive



Future opens up about Juice Wrld’s passing. Tory Lanez reacts to being canceled by Instagram. Plus - Post Malone faces legal drama over Circles. Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 02:41 Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Tory Lanez Claims Instagram Blocks His 'Quarantine Radio' In related news, the Toronto native backtracks on his own claim about being the best rapper alive, apologizing on Twitter for his 'dumba** statement' that makes...

AceShowbiz 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this