Tory Lanez Tweets Then Deletes Apology For Saying He Was The Best Rapper Alive

HipHopDX Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Also, he's been banned from Instagram Live.
Future opens up about Juice Wrld’s passing. Tory Lanez reacts to being canceled by Instagram. Plus - Post Malone faces legal drama over Circles.

Tory Lanez Claims Instagram Blocks His 'Quarantine Radio'

In related news, the Toronto native backtracks on his own claim about being the best rapper alive, apologizing on Twitter for his 'dumba** statement' that makes...
AceShowbiz

