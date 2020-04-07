Amazon Studios Accused of Plagiarism Over 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

An author files a lawsuit against Amazon Studios, accusing them of ripping off her 2014 book for their hit web television series which is fronted by actress Rachel Brosnahan. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this