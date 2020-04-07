Trump Accuses Democrats of Wanting Wisconsin Election Postponed Because He Endorsed a Candidate

Global  

Mediaite Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
President *Donald Trump* today said he doesn't believe the Wisconsin election today should have been postponed, accusing Democrats of only wanting it delayed because of his endorsement of a candidate.
 Democratic Governor Tony Evers moved on Monday to postpone Wisconsin's primary election from Tuesday until June 9, citing health risks from the coronavirus pandemic, but Republicans said they would challenge the order in the state Supreme Court. Colette Luke has more.

