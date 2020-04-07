Trump Accuses Democrats of Wanting Wisconsin Election Postponed Because He Endorsed a Candidate Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

President *Donald Trump* today said he doesn't believe the Wisconsin election today should have been postponed, accusing Democrats of only wanting it delayed because of his endorsement of a candidate. 👓 View full article

Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published 1 day ago Wisconsin governor seeks delay of Tuesday's election 01:28 Democratic Governor Tony Evers moved on Monday to postpone Wisconsin's primary election from Tuesday until June 9, citing health risks from the coronavirus pandemic, but Republicans said they would challenge the order in the state Supreme Court. Colette Luke has more.

