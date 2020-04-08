Global  

Chris Martin Covers Up in a Scarf While on a Stroll With a Friend Amid Pandemic

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Chris Martin is bundling up. The 43-year-old Coldplay frontman was spotted out with a friend on Tuesday (April 7) in Malibu, Calif. amid the ongoing global health crisis. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Martin Chris looked in good spirits despite being wrapped up in a scarf as a protective mask, giving a [...]
