Here's What Russell Crowe Gifted Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell For Their Wedding

Wednesday, 8 April 2020
Russell Crowe has gifted something pretty cool to Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell for their wedding – a tree! The young couple tied the knot a few weeks ago at Australia Zoo, with no guests, besides her brother Robert, and mom Terri. ”Happy Birthday, @russellcrowe 💙,” Bindi started on her latest Instagram post. “You’ll always [...]
News video: Russell Crowe gifts Bindi Irwin fig tree as wedding present

Russell Crowe gifts Bindi Irwin fig tree as wedding present 00:39

 Russell Crowe gifted Bindi Irwin and her new husband Chandler Powell a fig tree to celebrate their recent wedding.

