Hanuman Jayanti: Date, timings and popular legends

Zee News Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti falls this year on April 8. Also known by the name of Hanuman Janmotsav - it marks the birth of Lord Hanuman and celebrations begin days in advance. It usually falls on either the Chaitra month or in Vaisakha but down south in Kerala and Tami Nadu, it is celebrated in Dhanu, locally known as Margazhi.
