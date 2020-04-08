Is Divyanka Tripathi pregnant? Here's what the actress has to say on the rumours

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

One of the small screens' popular and favourite actresses, Divyanka Tripathi who shot to fame with her lovable character of 'Ishita' on the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is no stranger to rumours. Recently, there was widespread speculation that the actress is pregnant. While she chooses to remain silent on the rumours for quite some... 👓 View full article

