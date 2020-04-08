Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Is Divyanka Tripathi pregnant? Here's what the actress has to say on the rumours

Is Divyanka Tripathi pregnant? Here's what the actress has to say on the rumours

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
One of the small screens' popular and favourite actresses, Divyanka Tripathi who shot to fame with her lovable character of 'Ishita' on the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is no stranger to rumours. Recently, there was widespread speculation that the actress is pregnant. While she chooses to remain silent on the rumours for quite some...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.