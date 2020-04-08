Emmanuelle Chirqui Joins 'Superman & Lois' CW Series In This Iconic Role Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Emmanuelle Chirqui is headed to The CW’s Superman & Lois series. The 44-year-old actress will star as Lana Lang-Cushing, a loan officer at Smallville Bank, will reestablish her friendship with Clark Kent “during one of the most difficult periods in her life”, TV Line reports. Kristin Kreuk famously played the role in The WB’s Smallville, [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Trisha RT @JustJared: Emmanuelle Chriqui (@echriqui) has joined the upcoming #SupermanandLois series as Lana Lang & fans are loving it! https://t… 23 minutes ago Norbert Müller Emmanuelle Chirqui Joins 'Superman & Lois' CW Series In This Iconic Role: Emmanuelle Chirqui is headed to The CW’s… https://t.co/55G6tkoqnL 2 hours ago JustJared.com Emmanuelle Chriqui (@echriqui) has joined the upcoming #SupermanandLois series as Lana Lang & fans are loving it! https://t.co/44WqFJR2HF 2 hours ago