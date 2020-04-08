Global  

Emmanuelle Chirqui Joins 'Superman & Lois' CW Series In This Iconic Role

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Emmanuelle Chirqui is headed to The CW’s Superman & Lois series. The 44-year-old actress will star as Lana Lang-Cushing, a loan officer at Smallville Bank, will reestablish her friendship with Clark Kent “during one of the most difficult periods in her life”, TV Line reports. Kristin Kreuk famously played the role in The WB’s Smallville, [...]
