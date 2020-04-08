Global  

Fact Check: Prince William, Kate Middleton Will Be Reportedly Crowned as King and Queen in July?

HNGN Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Fact Check: Prince William, Kate Middleton Will Be Reportedly Crowned as King and Queen in July?With the unprecedented circumstances now, a tabloid claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton were allegedly the ones who will take over from Queen Elizabeth II. But on the contrary, the Queen is not giving up her throne due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
