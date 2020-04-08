Global  

'Sonic The Hedgehog' Movie Unveils Easter Eggs in New Video

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Sonic the Hedgehog is getting ready for the Easter holiday by giving fans what they want – all the Easter Eggs in the movie! Paramount Pictures has released a new video which shows off all the Easter Eggs you saw, and the ones that you didn’t see at all. The term “Easter egg” as it [...]
Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Watch Adorable Meerkats Compete in an Epic Easter Egg Hunt!

Watch Adorable Meerkats Compete in an Epic Easter Egg Hunt! 01:04

 With everything going on in the world, lots of people have had to adjust their Easter plans now that self-isolation is our new normal. But that’s not the case for the meerkats at ZSL London Zoo.

