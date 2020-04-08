Will 'Schitt's Creek' Get a Spinoff or Movie? Here's What Creator Dan Levy Said... Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Schitt’s Creek came to an emotional end on Tuesday night (April 7), and now, Dan Levy is speaking out. The 36-year-old co-creator and star of the hit series addressed the idea of spinoffs and movies in an interview with THR. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dan Levy “I haven’t yet. I find it [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Gina Lawriw Will 'Schitt's Creek' Get a Spinoff or Movie? Here's What Creator Dan Levy Said... https://t.co/UNgZaKr7y9 via @JustJared 12 seconds ago Gospel Music Will 'Schitt's Creek' Get a Spinoff or Movie? Here's What Creator Dan Levy Said... 32 minutes ago