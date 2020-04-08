Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Allu Arjun's next announced on his birthday titled PUSHPA; to release in five languages

Allu Arjun's next announced on his birthday titled PUSHPA; to release in five languages

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Superstar Allu Arjun has marked his birthday today, with one of the most ambitious announcements of his career titled PUSHPA. The film, which will have a simultaneous release in five languages including Hindi and a pan India footprint.

The makers shared the first look poster of the film in different languages. And the actor...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lokendrajain765

lokendra jain Stylish 🌟 Star Allu Arjun sir had announced his next project AA20 as Puspa. I am very excited for this. All the bes… https://t.co/bBEwE3mpLC 30 minutes ago

LoveRashmika

Rashmika Sweden FC 💕💞 Expecting #AA20 title on Allu Arjuns birthday , April 8th Hope to see on 💕💞 @iamRashmika birthday too 🙈🙈… https://t.co/QgAv4QDx3b 6 days ago

Filmi_Story1

Filmistory New post: AA20: Official Title Of Allu Arjun’s Next To Be Announced On Stylish Star’s Birthday https://t.co/MbqK19Pe2E 6 days ago

filmibeat

@filmibeatphotos #AA20: Official Title Of @alluarjun’s Next To Be Announced On #StylishStar’s Birthday #AlluArjun https://t.co/oplT8BUUOL 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.