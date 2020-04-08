Global  

On Hanuman Jayanti, chant this mantra to seek the Lord's blessings

Zee News Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on different days in parts of India, depending upon various religious beliefs. However, the one which takes place during Chaitra Purnima is the most common one marked to commemorate Lord Hanuman's birthday.
