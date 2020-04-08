Global  

Jake Gyllenhaal: Heath Ledger Said No to 'Brokeback Mountain' Gay Love Story Joke for the Oscars

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' actor reveals that he and his late co-star were initially offered to present at the 2007 Academy Awards to poke fun at their characters' romantic relationship.
News video: Jake Gyllenhaal: Heath Ledger snubbed Oscars

Jake Gyllenhaal: Heath Ledger snubbed Oscars 01:12

 Jake Gyllenhaal has claimed the late Heath Ledger snubbed an offer to present at the Oscars because organisers wanted to make fun of 'Brokeback Mountain'.

