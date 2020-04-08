Jim Carrey's book release postponed

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The release of Hollywood star Jim Carrey's book "Memoirs and Misinformation" has been delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic." According to The Hollywood Reporter, publishing house Alfred A Knopf has deferred the release of the book from May 5 to October 6. "Memoirs and Misinformation", which Carrey co-wrote with Dana Vachon, is a... 👓 View full article

