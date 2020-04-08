Global  

Disha Patani wishes Jackie Chan on his 66th birthday

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 April 2020
Actor Disha Patani on Tuesday extended her warm wishes to legendary martial artist and actor Jackie Chan on his birthday. The 'Baaghi 2' took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself with the Hong Kong-based actor and reminisced the times when she got the opportunity to work with him.


