Disha Patani wishes Jackie Chan on his 66th birthday

Actor Disha Patani on Tuesday extended her warm wishes to legendary martial artist and actor Jackie Chan on his birthday. The 'Baaghi 2' took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself with the Hong Kong-based actor and reminisced the times when she got the opportunity to work with him. View this post ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Slnews9 official Disha Patani wishes her 'superhero' Jackie Chan a happy birthday with their first... https://t.co/Z8JxnkKAce 1 hour ago Swaroop Hike RT @Showbiz_IT: #DishaPatani wishes #JackieChan a happy birthday with their first pic together: Love you the most https://t.co/0GVkoIle0d 2 hours ago @ShiwankKushwaha RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: #DishaPatani wishes Kung Fu Yoga co-star #JackieChan on birthday with the cutest photo https://t.co/AKDUQMutbX 2 hours ago @ShiwankKushwaha RT @HindustanTimes: Disha Patani wishes her ‘superhero’ Jackie Chan a happy birthday with their first pic together. See here https://t.co/K… 2 hours ago @ShiwankKushwaha RT @htshowbiz: .@DishPatani wishes her ‘superhero’ #JackieChan a happy birthday with their first pic together. See here #DishaPatani #Happ… 2 hours ago India Today Showbiz #DishaPatani wishes #JackieChan a happy birthday with their first pic together: Love you the most https://t.co/0GVkoIle0d 3 hours ago eBioPic.com Disha Patani wishes Kung Fu Yoga co-star Jackie Chan on birthday with the cutest photo https://t.co/MuPyoT3nlm https://t.co/CHCQB1o3vu 3 hours ago