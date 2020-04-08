Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'Masakali 2.0' music video: Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria get romantic and sensuous in recreated song

'Masakali 2.0' music video: Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria get romantic and sensuous in recreated song

DNA Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The music video 'Masakali 2.0' featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria is finally out.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Sidharth,Tara reunite for 'Masakali 2.0'

Sidharth,Tara reunite for 'Masakali 2.0' 00:49

 Actor Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria are once again all set to woo the audience with their sizzling chemistry.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.