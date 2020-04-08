Global  

Paul Walker's daughter shares adorable throwback video of her late father

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow on Wednesday shared an adorable never-before-seen video of her late father, where a younger version of her is seen surprising the actor on his birthday.

The 21-year-old shared the footage on Instagram and wrote: "I never thought I'd share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe."...
Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Published
News video: Paul Walker’s daughter shares never-before-seen moment of them

Paul Walker’s daughter shares never-before-seen moment of them 00:34

 Meadow Walker shares never-before-seen video of her late father on his birthday

